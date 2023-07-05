Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after buying an additional 868,594 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,208,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,345,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,668,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,779,000 after buying an additional 214,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after buying an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. 402,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.