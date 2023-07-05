Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,371 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 2,513,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,517,500. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

