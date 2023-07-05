Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 233,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,654. Inogen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $243.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

