Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Inrad Optics Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of INRD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of -0.22. Inrad Optics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.80.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Inrad Optics Company Profile

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

