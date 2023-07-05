Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Free Report) insider Jennifer Mathias purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,894 ($24.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.52 ($192.31).

Rathbones Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RAT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,882 ($23.89). 25,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,295.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,932.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,991.53. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.49).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.02) to GBX 1,950 ($24.75) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.65) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rathbones Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.16).

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.