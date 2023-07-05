Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells 156,976 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HPQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. 5,288,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,850,167. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

