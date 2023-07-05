Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Director Sells 882 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

LRCX stock traded down $21.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $629.78. 634,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,092. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $588.56 and a 200-day moving average of $521.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

