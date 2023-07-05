Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,950 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,950 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,360,879.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,322,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,144,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.15. 107,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $261.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after acquiring an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,362,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,911,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

