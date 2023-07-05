Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Sells 33,364 Shares of Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.29.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

