Insider Selling: Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Eren Bali sold 10,462 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $94,158.00.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 241,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,947. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 174,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

