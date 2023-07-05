Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.