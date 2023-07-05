Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 72,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,135. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.