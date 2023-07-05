Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 926,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 270,207 shares.The stock last traded at $18.73 and had previously closed at $18.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

