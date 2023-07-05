Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of VLT stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.