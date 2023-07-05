Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.10. 31,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 27,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco India ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

