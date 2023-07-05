Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 50,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,046. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

