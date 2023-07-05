Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0358 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

