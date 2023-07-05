Invesco Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

NYSE VKQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 36,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,054. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 49,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

