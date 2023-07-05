Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 25.8% in June

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 72,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 81,274 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 89,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

