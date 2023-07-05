Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 25.8% in June

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE VKQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 72,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,852. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $10.83.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
