Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,202. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.