Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QQQJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 27,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.62.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

