Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

VPV stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

