Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0372 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 40,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,338,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 134,922 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

