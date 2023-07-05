Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Position Lessened by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.90. 11,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a market cap of $873.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

