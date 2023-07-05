Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.56. 1,167,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.