Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VGM opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

