Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,256 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.58% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 168,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 21,290 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

