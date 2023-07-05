Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NVTA stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Invitae has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at $691,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,005 shares of company stock valued at $208,409 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

