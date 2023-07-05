InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Trading 60% Higher

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Free Report) traded up 60% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 164,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 74,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Stock Up 60.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.61.

InZinc Mining Company Profile

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

