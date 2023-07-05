iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 488.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,449. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.34. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.64.

