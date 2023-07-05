iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,183 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 322,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,875. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

