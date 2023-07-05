iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,658 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after buying an additional 109,913 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,200,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,407,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2777 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

