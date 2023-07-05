iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.52 and last traded at C$18.52. 2,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.