iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,762,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,753,000 after acquiring an additional 319,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 116,858 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $56.14. 50,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

