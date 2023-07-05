iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Raised by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 377,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,459. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

