iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.39 on July 11th

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3856 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $51.52. 242,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $192,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

