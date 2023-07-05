iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

