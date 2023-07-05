iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,523,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.54. 5,012,095 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

