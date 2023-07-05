iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of IJH opened at $262.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
