iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.28. 1,379,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

