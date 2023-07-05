iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,744 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,979,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 859,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,051,000 after purchasing an additional 620,985 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

