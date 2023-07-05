iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) is Brown Financial Advisory’s 10th Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 175,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,257. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.