iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

