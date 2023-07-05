iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858. The company has a market cap of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $48.74.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.
