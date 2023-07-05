iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. 716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858. The company has a market cap of $47.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

