iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year High at $347.97

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $347.97 and last traded at $344.29, with a volume of 203858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.91.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

