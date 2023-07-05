iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 993,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.