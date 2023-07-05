iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 11th

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYGI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 344. iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

