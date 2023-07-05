iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 7,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,617,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.