iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Decreased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.