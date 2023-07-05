iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $94.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

